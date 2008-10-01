AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - HOME


2 dead, 2 injured in hours-long SWAT standoff in National City Video included

Updated:

Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said.

More>>

Military families celebrate Christmas in June Video included

Updated:

Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas. 

More>>

Suicide bomber blows himself up as Saudis foil Mecca plot

Updated:

Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends. More>>

Some House Democrats mull over how to oust Pelosi as leader

Updated:

Stung by more defeats in House races, frustrated Democrats mull over how to oust Pelosi as their leader. More>>

  • ConversationMore>>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Loretta Lynch Gets a Senate Investigation!

    Brett's First Cut: Loretta Lynch Gets a Senate Investigation!

    Friday, June 23 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-06-23 19:26:13 GMT

    "The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."

    More >>

    "The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Some people hate Trump. More people hate liberals

    Brett's First Cut: Some people hate Trump. More people hate liberals

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:40:06 GMT

    "For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left.  There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four.  In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump by 

    More >>

    "For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left.  There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four.  In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump by 

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Disruptions of Conservative Events have Tripled since Election

    Brett's First Cut: Disruptions of Conservative Events have Tripled since Election

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:25 GMT

    "Today, a whopping 46 percent of events with conservative speakers hosted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) were disrupted. In the year before the election, this number was less than 15 percent."

    More >>

    "Today, a whopping 46 percent of events with conservative speakers hosted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) were disrupted. In the year before the election, this number was less than 15 percent."

    More >>
    •   

  • CaringMore>>

  • Red Shoe Day 2017

    Red Shoe Day 2017

    Help the Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals.

    More >>

    Help the Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals.

    More >>

  • Larry Himmel Foundation donates to bird sanctuary

    Larry Himmel Foundation donates to bird sanctuary

    Sunday, February 26 2017 9:28 PM EST2017-02-27 02:28:35 GMT

    Bird-lovers from all over San Diego flocked to Larry Himmel Day at the Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary in Del Mar on Sunday.

    More >>

    Bird-lovers from all over San Diego flocked to Larry Himmel Day at the Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary in Del Mar on Sunday.

    More >>

  • Continuing a Legacy: The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation

    Continuing a Legacy: The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation

    Thursday, January 5 2017 12:50 PM EST2017-01-05 17:50:08 GMT

    My dad was too young when he passed away. He was 68, but had the energy of a 20-year-old. So, we needed a way to not only remember him, but to continue his legacy. That's where the idea for the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.

    More >>

    My dad was too young when he passed away. He was 68, but had the energy of a 20-year-old. So, we needed a way to not only remember him, but to continue his legacy. That's where the idea for the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.

    More >>
    •   
ON THE AIR

LISTEN NOW
@760KFMB Updates
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.