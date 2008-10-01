Streets in the area of a National City double homicide remained closed Sunday morning, as the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to perform autopsies on the two men who were killed Saturday while two other victims recover from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, authorities said.
Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas.
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends. More>>
"The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."More >>
"For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left. There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four. In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump byMore >>
"Today, a whopping 46 percent of events with conservative speakers hosted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) were disrupted. In the year before the election, this number was less than 15 percent."More >>
"The institute has accepted contributions of as much as $100,000 from billionaire liberal activist-funder George Soros and from Teneo, a for-profit company co-founded by Doug Band, former President Bill Clinton’s “bag man.” Teneo has long helped enrich Clinton through lucrative speaking and business deals."More >>
"Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are also present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet."More >>
“Shares of Whole Foods Market rocketed 28 percent on Friday after Amazon said it plans to acquire the grocery store chain for $42 a share, in a deal valued at $13.7 billion… John Mackey will remain CEO of the grocery store chain. The deal is expected to close in the second half year.”More >>
The most ardent supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders have long been outspoken about their anger toward Republicans — and in some cases toward Democrats. Their idol, the senator from Vermont, has called President Trump a “demagogue” and said recently that he was “perhaps the worst and most dangerous president in the history of our country.”More >>
"A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said."More >>
"James Comey set for $10 million payday as publishers scramble to sign book deal with fired FBI chief for inside story on Hillary, Trump"More >>
The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Six people died and Giffords was among 13 injured. The killer, Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison. Giffords suffers from a language disorder and is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.More >>
When it comes to financial investments, no one has a crystal ball. But we can all look back on the decisions we should have made.More >>
Catch AM 760's Crosstalk Facebook LIVE weekdays at 1:50 pm by following AM 760's Facebook page or listening on-air.More >>
Ken Appel, the owner of the now closed KB Books, talked with Mike Slater about his store and why he had to close his doors.More >>
Here at the KFMB stations there are many talented people the public may never "see," but "hear" them all the time. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff receives a "wake-up" call he was not expecting.More >>
Join me on September 17th! At the GlockStore and GunFit! I had a great time so will you!More >>
Is this why Donald is always talking about Russia? Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Instagram with longtime friend Wendi Deng Murdoch on a sightseeing trip in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Listen in as The Armstrong & Getty Show give the photo the full breaking news donkey treatment!More >>
Here's the deal with the Khan family. It's very simple. I don't know anyone, myself included, who has a problem with the Muslim Khan family immigrating to America. I do have a problem, however, with the Muslim terrorists who killed their son in Iraq.More >>
Who would've thought a terrible field's condition was warrant the cancellation of an NFL game, let alone on Hall of Fame induction weekend?More >>
A new law in Texas is allowing open carry for CCWs on college campuses. This is not stopping professors to put up signs to disallow the weapons to be present in their classrooms. Where do you draw the line?More >>
The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals. To support the Ronald McDonald House, the Red Shoe Day live drive event will be one opportunity for the public to make a donation.More >>
On Monday, veterans and community members came together to honor a wounded warrior and his family. They wrote inspirational messages on the wall of the new home being build for the family. News 8's Shaw Styles reports from the new home on the the emotional notes shared.More >>
A La Mesa couple isn't letting terminal cancer stop them from getting married.
Knowing he doesn't have much time left, 44-year-old Bryce decided to tie the knot with his longtime love Ragan.
CBS News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Downtown on how the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation helped make their special day possible.
Some special kids at Whitman elementary in Clairemont got a special delivery Thursday.
The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation provided the hearing-impaired students with new blocks and other toys.
News 8 photojournalist James Mann brings us their reaction.
KFMB Stations are proud to welcome back one of the most recognizable voices in San Diego radio to AM 760.More >>
A very special birthday party was held Tuesday as the San Diego Police celebrated 128 years of service.More >>
Two Oceanside-based California Highway Patrol officers received the state's highest award of merit Tuesday in recognition of their actions in preventing a suicidal woman from jumping off a North County freeway bridge.More >>
In 1950, Army Sergeant Donald Noehren went to war in Korea and disappeared. After 67 years, he is finally coming home to his oldest living relative in Carlsbad after his remains were identified by the Defense Department.More >>
The Veterans Museum in Balboa Park on Thursday celebrated Women's History night as female veterans and current service members gathered to share stories of heroism.More >>
Herm was only 25 years old when he was struck and left paralyzed by a drunk driver. In her mid-30s, Patti, an active swimmer, found herself struggling to use her legs.More >>
Baker Electric Solar wants to put you in the driver’s seat of a 2017 Prius Prime electric vehicle!More >>
Help the Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals.More >>
Bird-lovers from all over San Diego flocked to Larry Himmel Day at the Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary in Del Mar on Sunday.More >>
My dad was too young when he passed away. He was 68, but had the energy of a 20-year-old. So, we needed a way to not only remember him, but to continue his legacy. That's where the idea for the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.More >>
A BIG THANK YOU to all who donated, including our sponsors, for making this holiday season much brighter for our wounded men and women serving our country.More >>
Balboa Park was a sea of pink Sunday morning for the 20th Annual Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure.More >>
Sign the petition to ask the Federal Government to call on Congress to forgive the debts of the thousands of California soldiers forced to repay enlistment bonuses a decade after going to war.More >>
It can be difficult for military service members to transition back to civilian life after leaving the battlefield. Especially if they're diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. However, in the North County, horses are helping make it a little easier.More >>
This week, Mike Slater was joined by Darrell Scott, who's daughter Rachell was the first student killed during the Columbine shooting.More >>
This is not a problem that we can just look to Washington or Sacramento to fix. It is here, it is now and we must work to bring help to our most vulnerable. I was guilty, I didn't see them, and for that I am sorry. Now I do see the forgotten among us, the innocent, the helpless, and I must speak for them. We all must.More >>
