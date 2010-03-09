San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to California's sanctuary-state law.
San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was among more than a dozen Golden State officials meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss their opposition to California's sanctuary-state law.More>>
One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.
One person was killed Tuesday after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in El Cajon, authorities said.More>>
If you're a fan of the CBS television show NCIS, you’ve probably heard of the REACT team. Some of the members of the Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team are based locally at Camp Pendleton.
If you're a fan of the CBS television show NCIS, you’ve probably heard of the REACT team. Some of the members of the Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team are based locally at Camp Pendleton.More>>
The current Mayor of San Marcos and candidate for San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond joined The Mike Slater Show to talk about his candidacy.More >>
The current Mayor of San Marcos and candidate for San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond joined The Mike Slater Show to talk about his candidacy.More >>
Miles Himmel was joined by Bill Wells, Mayor of El Cajon to talk about the problems with Prop 47.More >>
Miles Himmel was joined by Bill Wells, Mayor of El Cajon to talk about the problems with Prop 47.More >>
Mike Slater was joined by John Olsen who’s running for Grossmont-Cyamaca Community College District. John broke down the race and why he’s running.More >>
Mike Slater was joined by John Olsen who’s running for Grossmont-Cyamaca Community College District. John broke down the race and why he’s running.More >>
Miles Himmel was joined by Jordan Beane who is running for City Council in District 2. Listen to Jordan speak with Miles on how he has engaged in the political process and the issues he is taking on.More >>
Miles Himmel was joined by Jordan Beane who is running for City Council in District 2. Listen to Jordan speak with Miles on how he has engaged in the political process and the issues he is taking on.More >>
Rebecca Jones is currently the Vice Mayor for San Marcos, but has decided to throw her hat in the ring for the Mayoral race.More >>
Rebecca Jones is currently the Vice Mayor for San Marcos, but has decided to throw her hat in the ring for the Mayoral race.More >>
This event is happening this coming Sunday, May 20th at 6PM at Foothills Christian Church in El Cajon.More >>
This event is happening this coming Sunday, May 20th at 6PM at Foothills Christian Church in El Cajon.More >>
President Trump held a forum at The White House to discuss the sanctuary state law (aka California Values Act).More >>
President Trump held a forum at The White House to discuss the sanctuary state law (aka California Values Act).More >>
There's a growing number of people suffering from a combination of mental health/addiction issues or poor economic conditions who are now populating our urban sidewalks, underpasses and public parks. Where are the solutions? The Washington Post's Scott Miller joins Armstrong & Getty with details.More >>
There's a growing number of people suffering from a combination of mental health/addiction issues or poor economic conditions who are now populating our urban sidewalks, underpasses and public parks. Where are the solutions? The Washington Post's Scott Miller joins Armstrong & Getty with details.More >>
I’ve come to accept one thing. The barrier to entry for real estate agents is too low and likely always will be. It’s a sad thing. But unfortunately, I don’t think that will ever change in my lifetime. Fog a mirror = licensed real estate agent.More >>
I’ve come to accept one thing. The barrier to entry for real estate agents is too low and likely always will be. It’s a sad thing. But unfortunately, I don’t think that will ever change in my lifetime. Fog a mirror = licensed real estate agent.More >>
Enter By: January 25thMore >>
Enter By: September 2ndMore >>
Enter By: May 31stMore >>
Enter By: September 16thMore >>
Enter By: June 10thMore >>
Enter By: September 9thMore >>
Enter By: October 7thMore >>
Enter By: July 1stMore >>
THANK YOU to everyone who donated and to ALL our Radiothon sponsors! We raised more than $935,600 for our injured warriors. The AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation Radiothon is a LIVE, 12-hour on-air event dedicated to raising money to help our injured warriors, many of whom are going through rehab here in San Diego.More >>
THANK YOU to everyone who donated and to ALL our Radiothon sponsors! We raised more than $935,600 for our injured warriors. The AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation Radiothon is a LIVE, 12-hour on-air event dedicated to raising money to help our injured warriors, many of whom are going through rehab here in San Diego.More >>
Thank you for your generosity. Here are some photos from our 2017 Warrior Foundation Radiothon.More >>
Thank you for your generosity. Here are some photos from our 2017 Warrior Foundation Radiothon.More >>
In times of crisis, San Diegans come together to alleviate suffering, help those in need and strive to maintain human dignity for all. Click through for information about the San Diego Fire Relief effort.More >>
In times of crisis, San Diegans come together to alleviate suffering, help those in need and strive to maintain human dignity for all. Click through for information about the San Diego Fire Relief effort.More >>
Many stories of unsung heroes have been surfacing after the Las Vegas mass shooting, including brave men and women from right here in San Diego. And one of those people was Marine veteran and San Diego native Taylor Winston, who was at the concert and jumped into action when the gunfire erupted.More >>
Many stories of unsung heroes have been surfacing after the Las Vegas mass shooting, including brave men and women from right here in San Diego. And one of those people was Marine veteran and San Diego native Taylor Winston, who was at the concert and jumped into action when the gunfire erupted.More >>
Did you know every 69 minutes a U.S. veteran commits suicide and every day 3,200 dogs are euthanized nationwide.More >>
Did you know every 69 minutes a U.S. veteran commits suicide and every day 3,200 dogs are euthanized nationwide.More >>
Local crews are preparing to go to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall.More >>
Local crews are preparing to go to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall.More >>
Buy your raffle tickets to win a fully restored 1967 Ford Mustang! Raffle tickets are available for purchase for $20 each. All proceeds will go to support Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station to help our military heroes.More >>
Buy your raffle tickets to win a fully restored 1967 Ford Mustang! Raffle tickets are available for purchase for $20 each. All proceeds will go to support Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station to help our military heroes.More >>
A search-and-rescue team from San Diego that previously deployed to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 arrived Monday night to a staging area in San Antonio to offer help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A search-and-rescue team from San Diego that previously deployed to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 arrived Monday night to a staging area in San Antonio to offer help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Help the Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals.More >>
Help the Ronald McDonald House provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at San Diego area hospitals.More >>
Bird-lovers from all over San Diego flocked to Larry Himmel Day at the Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary in Del Mar on Sunday.More >>
Bird-lovers from all over San Diego flocked to Larry Himmel Day at the Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary in Del Mar on Sunday.More >>
A man in Santee is accused of stealing a golden retriever puppy from the store Pups and Pets.More >>
A man in Santee is accused of stealing a golden retriever puppy from the store Pups and Pets.More >>
In a ceremony at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, people paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to our great nation.More >>
In a ceremony at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, people paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to our great nation.More >>
A soldier from the San Diego area died as a result of a "non-combat related" incident in Kosovo, the Department of Defense said Friday.More >>
A soldier from the San Diego area died as a result of a "non-combat related" incident in Kosovo, the Department of Defense said Friday.More >>
Cooler than normal temperatures continue through Saturday.More >>
Cooler than normal temperatures continue through Saturday.More >>
Authorities Friday released the name of a lawman who opened fire on an assault suspect who allegedly charged him with a machete over his head in a busy intersection near Grossmont Center mall.More >>
Authorities Friday released the name of a lawman who opened fire on an assault suspect who allegedly charged him with a machete over his head in a busy intersection near Grossmont Center mall.More >>
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are planning to crack down on drunken driving over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are planning to crack down on drunken driving over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.More >>
A two vehicle crash left one person critically injured Friday in Emerald Hills, according to authorities.More >>
A two vehicle crash left one person critically injured Friday in Emerald Hills, according to authorities.More >>
Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.More >>
Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.More >>
Californians Aware, a statewide group that advocates for government transparency, Friday expressed concern over a soon-to-take- effect San Diego Unified School District policy to delete most emails after one year.More >>
Californians Aware, a statewide group that advocates for government transparency, Friday expressed concern over a soon-to-take- effect San Diego Unified School District policy to delete most emails after one year.More >>
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.More >>
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.More >>