Am 760's News, Views, & Brews at Second Chance Beer Co.

A large turnout at AM 760's News, Views & Brews Round 2 with nearly 240 pumped-up AM 760 listeners in attendance. The crowd was enthusiastic and engaged at Second Chance Beer Company on Friday, August 4th, 2017 as Armstrong & Getty, Mark Larson, Mike Slater, Brett Winterble and News 8’s Heather Myers took the stage to discuss the latest events and trending topics in news and entertainment.