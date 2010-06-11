Host: Brian Bowersock

Co-Host: Daniel Mulgrew

Show Contact: Off-Air: 760-741-5323

"Live" Call In Show: 800-760-KFMB (800-760-5362)

Heard on 760KFMB: Saturdays, 7am - 8am

Show Info: For all of your automotive needs, listen to the EXPERTS on Auto Talk!

Host Brian Bowersock, owner and operator of West Automotive Group for 20 years, is a well known Automotive Expert and an ASE Master Certified Technician with ASE L1 advanced certification. Brian is also a Certified Smog Technician, with 25 years in total under his belt in the automotive business. Brian is known for his expertise in the San Diego Market, and can also been seen on The CW San Diego Friday mornings at 9 a.m. as The Auto Man giving automotive advice, to keep your vehicle safely on the road. West Automotive Group has three locations to serve you in North County (Escondido), East County (El Cajon), and Central San Diego (Kearny Mesa).

Co-Host Dan Mulgrew, owner and operator of Miramar 76 Service Center & Transmissions, is an ASE Master Certified Technician with ASE L1 advanced certification. Dan is also a Certified California Smog Technician with over 28 years as a certified technician under his belt. Dan has a very diverse understanding of automobiles.

The combined Automobile knowledge from both Brian and Dan brings a very popular and informative Auto Talk Show to the KFMB AM weekend line up. Call in this weekend to get all of your automotive questions answered by the best in the business! They are ready to help!

Auto Talk's Sponsors:

West Automotive Group

Miramar 76 Service Center & Transmission

Interstate Batteries of San Diego – A Battery for Every Need - Enjoying a reputation for top-quality products, business innovations and consistently reliable service, Interstate Batteries is the No. 1 replacement brand battery in North America. Interstate Batteries continues to thrive on our innovation as well as our good old-fashioned business principles. Call: (858) 271-5003

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/show.2.htm