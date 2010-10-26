Hosts: Brent & Chase Wilsey

Show Contact: 858-546-4306 or submit a question to brent@wilseyassetmanagement.com or chase@wilseyassetmanagement.com.

Heard on 760KFMB: Saturday, 8am - 9am; Sunday, 5pm – 6pm

Show Info: Brent and Chase bring their financial experience live to the listeners and answer questions about individual companies, the economy, and other financial matters. The investing team brings an "Unbiased, No Strings Attached, Fundamental Opinion" to all their listeners.

With nearly 40 years of experience in the field, Brent Wilsey owns and operates Wilsey Asset Management - offering long-term investment guidance to both individual investors and corporations.

A financial management veteran, Brent frequently serves as a guest commentator on national and local broadcast television and radio talk shows, including CNBC, CNN and Fox Business. In addition, Brent writes a weekly Smart Investing newsletter and has been recognized as one of San Diego's Top Influentials. An Accounting graduate of National University, Brent also received his MBA degree from the same institution in 1986. Chase developed a passion for the financial industry and is a Finance graduate of Northern Arizona University. He also earned his MBA degree from Mississippi State University.

Smart Investing with Brent& Chase Wilsey airs live every Saturday morning from 8-9am and is replayed every Sunday evening from 5-6pm on Talk Radio AM 760 KFMB. Listeners can also listen live via the AM 760 app or through podcasts after the show has aired.

Podcast