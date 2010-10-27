Hosts: Larry Piland and "Ask Andrew" Piland

Contact Datel Systems: 858-571-3100

Heard on 760KFMB: Saturday, 9am - 10am

Show Info: Larry co-founded Datel Systems Incorporated in 1983 as a reseller of computer products and services geared towards tech-savvy users. He's the driving force behind Datel Systems, a hands-on manager--starting from the designs and layouts of their stores to the daily projects and the production of Datel's own line of Computer systems and servers. Larry holds many industry certifications in various disciplines of the technology world.



Since 1983, Datel Systems, Inc. has delivered performance and value in IT infrastructure, business-class workstations and servers, managed services, business solutions and technical support. These offerings are based on a deep commitment to understanding customers' business needs as the key to successful IT infrastructure implementations.



Datel, a San Diego-based privately held corporation, is a responsible, reliable, technology solution provider whose team members know how to listen. Their offerings encompass a comprehensive family of products and services, ranging from network health checks and needs analysis to both on-site and managed IT operational support. Datel maintains authorizations and certifications with leading IT vendors including Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, SonicWall and many other partners.



At Datel Systems, their mission is to always bring you the right equipment, superior technical support and outstanding customer service. Datel Systems wants your business and will show we deserve it.

The Datel Computer Talk Show airs each Saturday from 9-10am on Talk Radio 760 KFMB.

Podcast