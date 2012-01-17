AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Retire Right with Epstein and White

Retire Right with Epstein and White

Host: David M. Epstein

Co-Host: Bradley White

Phone: 888-376-7990, 858-564-8036

E-mail: info@epsteinandwhite.com

Web: www.epsteinandwhite.com

Heard on AM 760 KFMB: Sundays from 8am-9am

David M. Epstein is the President of Epstein & White Retirement Income Solutions, LLC.  Mr. Epstein is an Investment Advisor Representative with his Series 65 license.  Mr. Epstein has more than 33 years of financial planning experience.  Mr. Epstein is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA).  Mr. Epstein was awarded the Million Dollar Round Table, Top of the Table and for 2 years has been a Five Star Financial Services Professional winner. Mr. Epstein is also the co-host of radio shows every weekend called "Retire Right with Epstein and White," on KOGO 600 and KFMB 760. CA Insurance Number: 0649775
 
Bradley R. White is the Vice President of Epstein & White Retirement Income Solutions, LLC. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ and holds a bachelor's degree in finance from San Diego State University. Mr. White is an Investment Advisor Representative with his Series 66 license and is a registered principal with his Series 24 license. He is also  is a National Social Security Advisor, NSSA®. He has appeared locally on television Fox News and CBS, the "Big Biz Radio Show" and is also the co-host of radio shows every weekend called "Retire Right with Epstein and White," on KOGO 600 and KFMB 760. CA Insurance Number: 0H26322. 

