Freedom Station - A Home for Heroes!

Freedom Station will be the leader in providing temporary lodging facilities, as well as educational and career guidance to our Nation's injured and disabled military heroes who are medically retired or discharged. We will aid them as they begin the transition from defenders of freedom to productive members of America's civilian work force. Freedom Station will also enable personal interaction between our military Warriors and uniquely qualified volunteers and professionals who can assist them with many of the challenges they will face during the transition to civilian life.

We vow to be the hand up and not a hand out. The Board of Directors of Freedom Station would like to thank you for your contributions toward making Freedom Station a reality. Your support allows us to help serve those who have so bravely and selflessly served and defended us.

Freedom Station needs your help to continue its important mission.

You can donate online or with a check or money order.



Please send checks to:

Freedom Station USA

1334 Del Sol Lane

San Diego, CA 92154



Make checks or money orders payable to: Freedom Station



For further information, contact: info@freedomstation.org

THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND SUPPORT!

