Show Info: David Reyes is the Founder and Chief Financial Architect of Reyes Financial Architecture, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisory Firm. He specializes in working with successful families and business owners by helping them achieve their personal and financial goals. As a fiduciary, David takes his role as an advisor personally and passionately. He is an expert in tax reduction strategies, asset protection, retirement and generational wealth planning. David works in collaboration with leading CPA's, attorneys and financial advisors to ensure that all planning is not only implemented but also integrated. This collaborative team approach ensures the highest probability of success.

David has been an advisor for over twenty years and holds multiple licenses and registrations in the fields of investment, real estate and insurance. He has been featured in many magazines and publications including Kiplinger's Personal Finance and has co-authored two books on estate and retirement planning. Currently David is working on a new book, "The Ultimate Retirement Blueprint, the 7 Secrets to a Stress-free Retirement". He also is the host of "The Retirement Architect" radio show heard every Sunday morning at 9:00 on KFMB AM 760 in San Diego and is the financial expert on the weekly television show, "The American Dream".

David graduated from UCLA's Personal Financial Planning program (Distinguished) and from the Wharton Business School's Retirement Income Planning certification program.

David and his family live in San Diego, CA., where he is an active member of his church and an avid tennis player.

