The New American Funding Show

Website: newamericanfunding.com

Heard on AM 760 KFMB: Sunday, 7am - 8am

Show Info: Ready for some straight talk on mortgage? Radio personality Kerri Kasem and mortgage guru Alex Michaels host an informative discussion about today's market, loan products, and how refinancing can help you:

Lock-in a lower interest rate

Cash-out refinance to pay off high interest debts or finance a large purchase

Consolidate debt

Finance home improvement

Eliminate mortgage insurance

Convert from an ARM to a fixed-rate

Lower your monthly mortgage payment

Build equity faster

The New American Funding Mortgage Radio Show demystifies mortgage to help you understand the terrain of today's market and make informed decisions about one of life's biggest investments. Tune in for an exciting and educational discussion, and then call New American Funding to Get a Free Quote!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/show.65.htm