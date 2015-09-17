Helping the Warrior Foundation one ticket at a time

SAN DIEGO (AM 760 KFMB) – You have a chance to help the Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station and possibly win a fully restored Chevy C10 truck in the process.

To participate, purchase a raffle ticket for $20. All proceeds support the Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station and help our injured and disabled military heroes.

The Chevy has been fully restored by Rapid Transmissions to include:

A 350 High Performance Engine

700 R4 Transmission with Overdrive

New Paint

New Interior

Each $20 ticket makes you eligible to win the restored 1970 Chevy C10. There is no limit to how many raffle tickets can be purchased and the tickets can be bought online and mailed to you.

[CLICK HERE to donate >>>]



The drawing will be held November 30, 2015 and the winner will be notified. The truck will be presented and turned over to the new owner Monday, December 7, 2015 during the Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station Radiothon.