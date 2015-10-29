AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Warrior Foundation Radiothon

The AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation Radiothon is a LIVE, 12-hour on-air event dedicated to raising money to help our injured warriors, many of whom are going through rehab in San Diego.

Through the generosity and kind spirit of our community, the Radiothon has raised nearly $14 million since 2004 to help send military heroes home for the holidays.

In addition to sending our warriors home for the holidays, The Warrior Foundation - Freedom Station helps transition our military men and women back to civilian life.

Our Mission

In 2004, AM 760 KFMB set-out on a simple mission - to raise funds to provide razors to a handful of local warriors who had been injured while fighting the ongoing war against terrorism. Now, the mission has expanded and so has the need to accomplish more with the help and generosity of AM 760 KFMB listeners.

Since its inception, the Warrior Foundation has managed to raise close to $14 million. This year, AM 760 KFMB is once again proud to spearhead the effort to raise money and help our injured warriors for the holidays.

AM 760 KFMB would also like to offer a special THANK YOU to our sponsors, each of whom have played an important role in helping to make the radiothon a success.

And most importantly, thank you San Diego and the AM 760 KFMB listeners for helping to send our warriors home for the holidays. We hope to be able to send all the warriors home this year. Warriors need to wake up in their own beds and be with their own families during the holiday season. With your help we can make it happen!

WARRIOR FOUNDATION - FREEDOM STATION MISSION STATEMENT - Warrior Foundation - Freedom Station aims to be the leading force in assisting, honoring and supporting the military men and women who have so bravely served and sacrificed for our country. We are committed to supporting our warriors in a variety of ways, providing quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families during recovery.


We have FOUR GROUPS of Warriors which the Foundation will now, with your generous support, be able to continue helping.

  • Our FIRST GROUP is the S.I.'s or Seriously Injured who come home from Iraq or Afghanistan with immediate needs, both medical and emotional.
  • The SECOND GROUP of Warriors have suffered from exposure to blast from IED's, some even from as many as seven different explosions.
  • Those in our THIRD GROUP have been going through physical therapy and occupational therapy for 4 years or longer.
  • Our FOURTH GROUP is those Warriors who have been medically retired and remain in our community. We want to keep these great citizens in the San Diego area where we can continue to help them as they transition back into civilian life.

2017 Radiothon Sponsors
PetersenDean started as a roofing company in 1984. The founders, Jim Petersen and Joe Dean are just a couple of neighborhood friends who like construction. Building is in our genes. Jim Petersen’s father was a Seabee in WWII. His grandfather worked as a concrete contractor. Building it right isn’t just an option, it’s a tradition. Proud sponsors of the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. Visit PetersenDean.com for more info.
System Pavers is proud to sponsor the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, supporting those who bravely serve our country. As Outdoor Living Design Specialists, our passion is transforming your yard into a beautiful and functional space. We appreciate your support over the past 25 years and look forward to continuing to make your Outdoor Living dreams come to life!
Please join your San Diego County Toyota Dealers as they proudly sponsor 760 KFMB's Annual Radiothon for Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station on Friday, December 2nd from 6AM to 6PM on 760 KFMB! Please support our military men and women who have so bravely served and sacrificed for our country. TOYOTA, WE’VE GOT WHAT IT TAKES SAN DIEGO!
Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station was founded in 2004 and flourishes today with the help of EPSTEIN & WHITE RETIREMENT INCOME SOLUTIONS. From sponsoring the Wolfpack Basketball Team to this year's Radiothon, please join Epstein & White on Friday, December 2nd in support of Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station. Retire right with Epstein & White. www.epsteinandwhite.com
J&W lumber has been providing San Diego with the finest in outdoor building products since 1957. Through these monumental years, J&W and the Jennings family have proudly supported our active and retired military as they continue to do so today. J&W Lumber - six locations countywide - jwlumber.com
Coleman University is a private non-profit teaching university founded in 1963 and located in San Diego, California. Its technology-focused undergraduate and graduate programs prepare individuals for careers and leadership in their chosen fields. As San Diego’s oldest school dedicated to information technology, Coleman University has historically educated a large number of the region’s business-technology professionals.
Olhausen Gamerooms & Outdoors proudly serves our military personnel. Since our founding here in San Diego in 1972, Olhausen has been building the world’s best pool table in the same way that our military has been serving as the world’s best peace keeping force. Olhausen Gamerooms & Outdoors, Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Hwy 163, Kearny Mesa! olhausenbilliards.com
The Bill Howe Family of Companies is a San Diego-based family-owned and operated plumbing, heating and air conditioning, restoration and flood services company. Since its inception in 1980, Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc. strives to be San Diego’s most reliable plumbing company. Through high quality work and competitive pricing, Bill Howe Plumbing is a proud sponsor of the Warrior Foundation. www.billhowe.com.
Newman Windows has been built on the principle of value - giving customers real value for their money with no price gouging. At Newman Replacement Windows, we carry the BEST QUALITY products for the lowest price. One of the most rewarding experiences we’ve had was retro-fitting the Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station with over 180 Milgard windows. It’s our sincere pleasure to support this amazing organization.
