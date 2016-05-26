Let’s try electing someone we like for a change

As Donald Trump and Jeb Bush continue to spar, the outspoken Manhattan billionaire remains the one to beat in the crowded race for the Republican nomination, according to the results of a national Monmouth University poll released Thursday afternoon.

But if the latest head-to-head numbers are any indication, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, not Bush, might represent his greatest obstacle yet.

The businessman leads the field of 17, with 30 percent pledging their support to him, followed by Carson at 18 percent. For Trump, it’s an overall increase of four percentage points since last month’s survey before the first GOP debate, while Carson jumped 13 points.

As for Bush, if his new strategy of aggressively taking on Trump is working, there’s no evidence of it in the Monmouth poll: His overall numbers continued to sink, putting him in third place with 8 percent, along with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Take some time and enjoy AM 760’s Armstrong & Getty’s musings on if the retired neurosurgeon has a chance to not only upset the majority of the GOP candidates but the Donald Trump phenomenon as well.

For more on this story via Politico, click here.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_14872.mp3