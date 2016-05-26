AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Armstrong and Getty Talk with Dr. Ben Carson

Updated: Sep 23, 2015 8:24 AM

Jack and Joe talk with presidential candidate Ben Carson about his tough childhood, the rigors of running for president, and so much more.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_15017.mp3

