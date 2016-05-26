AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Kiss the Kiss Cams Goodbye!

Kiss the Kiss Cams Goodbye!

Updated: Sep 24, 2015 8:21 AM

Syracuse University, The New York Mets and others are doing away with the “Kiss Cam” at sporting events after complaints that it promotes “homophobia” and “forcible kissing.”  Jack and Joe discuss with ABC News correspondent Ryan Burrow.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_15036.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.