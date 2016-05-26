Super Markets Letting Shoplifters Walk Free

Ron Lem, who owns a plumbing company that often sends him to jobs in San Francisco, stopped into the Safeway near Pier 39 the other day. He picked up an energy drink and was flabbergasted to see a guy pick up a 12-pack of beer, put it under his coat and start out the door.

“I went to the security guard,” Lem wrote in an e-mail, “only to be told there was nothing they could do.”

Jack and Joe discuss how this is just another step towards the downfall of a civil society.

For more on the story from the San Francisco Chronicle, Click Here

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_15063.mp3