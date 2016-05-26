AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Jack Tells His Infamous Kevin McCarthy Story

Updated: Sep 29, 2015 8:11 AM

With John Boehner stepping down, house majority leader Kevin McCarthy is poised to be the next speaker of the house, Jack tells his story of drinking and dining with the soon to be third most powerful person in America…and why he will never be a guest on the show.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_15074.mp3

