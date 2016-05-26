AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - ‘You Are Killing People With Your News Coverage’

‘You Are Killing People With Your News Coverage’

Updated: Oct 2, 2015 8:01 AM

After watching endless coverage of the mass shooting in Oregon, Jack and Joe respond to the media’s habit of glorifying mass killers for ratings.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_15106.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.