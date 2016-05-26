AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - ‘Let’s Put A Band-Aid On This, Let The Next Poor SOB Deal With I

‘Let’s Put A Band-Aid On This, Let The Next Poor SOB Deal With It’

Updated: Oct 19, 2015 7:57 AM

Jack and Joe talk with CBS News military analyst Jeff McCausland about President Obama’s decision to leave 10,000 troops in Afghanistan.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_15191.mp3

