Drone registration: necessary for safety or government overreach?

Updated: Oct 20, 2015 7:52 AM

The federal government will require many drone aircraft to be registered, a move prompted by the growing number of reported close calls and incidents that pose safety risks, officials announced Monday.  Is it just more needless government regulation? Jack and Joe discuss the move from a libertarian prospective.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/10/760_audio_clips_15224.mp3

