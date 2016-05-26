AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - It’s Back to the Future day! What predictions did the movie get

It’s Back to the Future day! What predictions did the movie get right?

Updated: Oct 21, 2015 4:54 AM

Jack and Joe talk with CBS News correspondent Heather Bosch about Back To The Future today, predictions the movie got right, and what it got wrong.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_15241.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.