AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - 85% of Likely Voters Think the U.S. is on Wrong Track

85% of Likely Voters Think the U.S. is on Wrong Track

Updated: Oct 26, 2015 4:50 AM

A new poll shows that a large majority of likely voters feel the country is headed in the wrong direction.  Jack and Joe examine, mock, and discuss the poll while giving their take on where the country is headed.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_15279.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.