Debunking the meat/cancer hysteria

Updated: Nov 2, 2015 5:30 AM
Jack and Joe explain why all of the hysteria surrounding processed meats and cancer is nothing more than distorted data and sensationalist reporting.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/11/760_audio_clips_15347.mp3

