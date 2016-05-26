AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Putting the Ben Carson biography controversy to rest

Putting the Ben Carson biography controversy to rest

Updated: Nov 9, 2015 6:50 AM
Jack and Joe discuss the ridiculousness of the Ben Carson biography controversy and blast the media obsession with playing gotcha.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/11/760_audio_clips_15398.mp3

