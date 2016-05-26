AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - A&G to surpass $2M in donations for Fisher House Foundation

A&G to surpass $2M in donations for Fisher House Foundation

Updated: Nov 10, 2015 3:35 AM
Armstrong & Getty will host their 5th annual fundraiser for Fisher House from Monday, November 9th through Friday, November 13th, to commemorate Veteran’s Day week.   Over the… More »

Listen now http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/11/1115-ag-fisherhouse.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.