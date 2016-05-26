AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Dr. Sebastian Gorka Tells A&G What to Expect from ISIS

Dr. Sebastian Gorka Tells A&G What to Expect from ISIS

Updated: Nov 18, 2015 8:34 AM
Jack and Joe talk with counterinsurgency and counter terrorism expert Dr Sebastian Gorka about the threat from ISIS, and how to best neutralize it.

Listen below http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/11/760_audio_clips_15470.mp3

