AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Tashfeen Malik Passed Visa Background Check Despite Radical Soci

Tashfeen Malik Passed Visa Background Check Despite Radical Social Media Posts

Updated: Dec 14, 2015 6:02 AM
Jack and Joe ask why homeland security background checks don’t bother to look at social media posts of Visa applicants, after a New York time report that claims… More »

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/121415_AG-facebook-terrorist-.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.