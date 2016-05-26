AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Loving America is Sometimes Like Loving a Drunk

Loving America is Sometimes Like Loving a Drunk

Updated: Dec 17, 2015 7:59 AM
Jack and Joe talk with Tim “The Lawyer” Sandefur about four eroding freedoms, the constitution, Obamacare, and the tragic story of his brother being one of the victims… More »

Loving America is Sometimes Like Loving a Drunk http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/121715_LAWYER-TIM-1.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.