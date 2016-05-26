AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Joe Getty’s Tribute to David Bowie

Joe Getty’s Tribute to David Bowie

Updated: Jan 11, 2016 6:35 AM
Groundbreaking musician David Bowie has passed away after an 18 month battle with cancer.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/01/011116_a-and-g-bowie.mp3

