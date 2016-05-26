AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Head of Navy Intelligence Has Not Been Allowed to See Military

Head of Navy Intelligence Has Not Been Allowed to See Military Secrets For Years

Updated: Feb 2, 2016 10:54 PM
For more than two years, the Navy’s intelligence chief has been stuck with a major handicap: He’s not allowed to know any secrets. Vice Adm. Ted “Twig” Branch… More »

Armstrong and Getty Navy Intel http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/02/AG_NAVY-INTEL_013016.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.