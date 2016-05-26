AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Joe Getty’s Hot Take on Trump

Joe Getty’s Hot Take on Trump

Updated: Feb 23, 2016 7:52 AM
As Donald Trump continues to gain momentum and delegates in the GOP primaries, Joe Getty comes to terms with the reality of a Trump nomination. It's not just fun and games anymore, Donald Trump may actually run for president of the United States.

