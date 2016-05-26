AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Should Unpaid Fines Lead to Jail Time?

Should Unpaid Fines Lead to Jail Time?

Updated: Mar 14, 2016 7:14 AM
Many communities rely on the income from fines and fees, such as parking or speeding tickets, but it presents the question: what should be done with people too poor to pay their fines?

A & G Chat with Matt Zapotosky http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/03/1.mp3

