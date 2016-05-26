AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Hotel Owner Spied on Guests For 30 Years

Jack and Joe are fascinated with a recent article in The New Yorker that details a Colorado hotel owner and the decades that he spent spying on his guests through fake ventilation covers in their rooms. Listen as The Armstrong & Getty Show discuss Mr. Foos' undeniable creepiness, marvel at his obsessive note-taking, and reveal that at least one of them may have stayed in this very hotel!

J & J Discuss Hotel Owner, Mr. Foos http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/a-g-cREEPER-mOTEL.mp3

