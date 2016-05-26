AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Will Ted Cruz Steal Your Sex Toys?

Will Ted Cruz Steal Your Sex Toys?

Updated: Apr 14, 2016 6:32 AM
From 2003-2008, Sen. Ted Cruz was making a name for himself as a hard-nosed Solicitor General for the state of Texas. When a handful of small businesses appealed the ban on the sale and manufacture of "obscene devices" in Texas, it was up to Cruz to defend the hard laws of the land.

