AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Do Politics Influence How We React to Celebrity Deaths?

Do Politics Influence How We React to Celebrity Deaths?

Updated: Apr 25, 2016 2:00 AM
After observing the round the clock coverage of Prince's death, Jack and Joe look at the media circus surrounding the death of a celebrity. Jack unleashes his theory that conservatives and liberals react differently to celebrity deaths and have different expectations of the news coverage that follows.

Armstrong & Getty Celebrity Death Theory http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/AG-PRINCE.mp3

