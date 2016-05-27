One of the recent battles in government and something President Obama has continued to try and push through is the Trans-Pacific Partnership. If agreed upon, this could undermine our entire constitution and let countries play by their own rules. Join AM 760’s Mike Slater as he sits down with Congressman Duncan Hunter.
Listen below http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/06/760_audio_clips_14346.mp3
