Selling Fetus Body Parts

Planned Parenthood is in hot water after videos surfaced of leading members negotiating terms of selling fetuses after abortions. Troy Newman, who spent 3 years within Planned Parenthood released the video showing the negations, joined AM 760’s Mike Slater and promised to release more videos.

Listen below http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/07/760_audio_clips_14520.mp3