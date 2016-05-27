Move to name rescued tiger after Larry Himmel

A contest at a local animal sanctuary is hitting close to home here at CBS News 8.

Lions, Tigers and Bears in Alpine is asking the public for help naming a four-month old tiger cub found roaming the streets of Hemet last month.

One of the names to make the cut is in honor of our own Larry Himmel.

The winning name will be announced at the Lions, Tigers and Bears open house this Saturday.

If you would like to cast your vote in naming the tiger cub, click here.