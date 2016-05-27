Corruption in California?

Mike Slater sat down with Lawrence Keen from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, to talk about the recent ammo ban in California. Wouldn’t you know it, there’s some shady business behind it. Listen below to AM 760’s Mike Slater and hear why certain ammo was banned.
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_12967.mp3
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.