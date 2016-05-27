Corruption in California?

Mike Slater sat down with Lawrence Keen from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, to talk about the recent ammo ban in California. Wouldn’t you know it, there’s some shady business behind it. Listen below to AM 760’s Mike Slater and hear why certain ammo was banned.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/760_audio_clips_12967.mp3