Biographer Monday: T.J. Stiles talks General Custer

Every Monday at 11:00 we talk to a biographer of someone who made America great. We ask the same question each week, “What are three characteristics of this person that we can apply to our life?”

This week we talked to TJ Stiles about George Armstrong Custer, Civil War hero and commander at Battle of Little Big Horn, which…didn’t go so well for him.

Characteristic #1: Self-possession.

Characteristic #2: Intellectual Curiosity. (Which happens to be the trait I’m looking for most out of someone in this presidential campaign)

And this week, his greatest weakness: Insecurity. (Do any current presidential candidates have this weakness?)

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2015/12/Custer-Questions.mp3

Custer was a fascinating man who deserves to be known for more than being killed by indians. Enjoy the entire interview here (Great for your kiddos, they’re not learning this history in school).