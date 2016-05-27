Hispanic Advocacy Group Insults Hispanics

The top three candidates are—and will probably whittle down to—Trump, Cruz, and Rubio. Each of the other 148 (or so) candidates have something to offer, but these three will separate themselves as the weeks go on.

It’s interesting to note that two of these three are Hispanic. Ted Cruz’s dad and Rubio’s parents are from Cuba.

Because they happen to hold conservative positions, some far left groups are saying these candidates are “traitors to their culture.”

How insulting to Hispanics.

Their opponents’ biggest beef is that Rubio and Cruz both are against raising the minimum wage and opening borders. Now, I could make the argument that raising the minimum wage HURTS immigrants and minorities the most because they’ll be unable to find entry-level work, earn the skills necessary to earn more over time, and live the American dream so that their sons can become Senators and run for President, BUT… For now I’ll just comment on how insulting it is that if you’re a “REAL” Hispanic, you have to hold this one opinion on minimum wage and immigration.

How can a race advocacy group be so insulting to the race they advocate for, saying they must have only one uniform opinion?

Hispanics: I have more respect for you than that. I think you actually have a brain and the ability to use it. I think you have the ability to listen to different opinions and decide what’s best for you, your family, and your country.

It sounds needless to say that you have the ability to form your own opinion, but these “advocacy” groups don’t seem to think you do.