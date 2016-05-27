One Last Game

Few things in life will make you stand up and scream. When you ask people what is the happiest moment in their life, they will usually answer, “When my kids were born,” or “My wedding day.” But, none of those times made you jump out of your seat and scream out loud for joy.

There’s one thing that makes me do that. Sports. Or, more specifically, Chargers games. For those who say sports are just a game, it’s deeper than that. It’s a story, the ups and downs of a season. The optimistic feeling pre-season, when you feel like this could be the year! The thing is, sports are supposed to be a continuous story of hope and despair, that pulls and grabs at your heart. The problem is this Sunday, the story looks to be over. From all indications, this looks to be the final home game for the Chargers, at least in San Diego.

I’m tired of the drama, from the NFL to the Spanos family. Are they staying, or are they going? The mayor isn’t doing enough, versus the mayor is doing too much. It’s all tiring. It’s not the way sports are supposed to be.

So, instead on Sunday for just three hours, let’s get back to the way it once was. Forget about a 3-10 record, or how to feel about Dean. Forget about Carson and stadiums. Instead, remember the story, 55 years in San Diego. LT, Junior and Fouts. The team you hate at times, but deep down you love.

I want to share my Chargers memory, having gone to games since I was a little kid. It was just a few years ago. December 29th, 2013. It’s the last game my dad and I went to. All the Chargers needed to do was win, and they were going to the playoffs. In typical Bolt fashion, they tried their hardest to lose, but in the end won in overtime!

As the game ended, I hugged the lady to my left, high fived with the guy in front of me, and screamed at the top of my lungs. Because that’s what watching sports does to a true fan.

– Miles Himmel

Remembering Larry Himmel >