The Theme of The New Year

Everyone once in a while, someone asks to take a tour of the studio and watch a show. My only hesitation in agreeing is that it’s pretty underwhelming and not terribly exciting to WATCH a radio show. I’m basically sitting in a closet and talking, so I’d rather you just IMAGINE I’m in a beautiful room made of rich mahogany and leather-bound books than to see the reality.

Either way, if a kid really wants to see how the magic happens, I say come on by.

A few weeks ago, we had a highschooler come by. He sent us a thank you package of three notebooks, one each for Producer Miles, Director Eric, and me. Each book had a quote on the front. We each picked the quote that resonated most with each of us, and it worked out perfectly.

Mine was a quote from William Carey, a missionary in the late 1700s. He lived an incredible life, from which I’ll share some stories another day. The quote is, “I’m not afraid of failure. I’m afraid of succeeding at things that don’t matter.” I’m not sure if he really said it or not, I can’t find the primary source of it, but either way, it’s convincing.

My biggest fear is we spend the next year of our lives talking about things that don’t matter. Your time – and your life – is too valuable. And I appreciate every minute of your day you give us. I don’t want to waste it.

So how do we know we’re doing things that matter? Another quote that I came across (that the person probably also never said) is from Jonathan Edwards, theologian of the early 1700s.“Resolution One: I will live for God. Resolution Two: If no one else does, I still will.”

“I still will.” That’s what I’m taking with me this year. Politically, when no one else believes that THIS is the most important issue in our country, I still will. When no one thinks that it is possible to change in our country, I will still fight for it. When no one thinks this candidate will win, I will still support them.

When no one is teaching their kids these values, I still will. When no one is spending their time focused on what’s important in life, I still will. When no one is helping other people lift themselves up, I still will.

“I still will” will be my theme of the year. I’m excited to see what we can do with it together in 2016.