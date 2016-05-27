5-Hour ENERGY Billionaire’s Big Plans

Mike Slater talks to Manoj Bhargava, the creator of 5-hour ENERGY® drinks. Learn where he found the formula and how the ingredients make you focus.

Bhargava is also donating billions of dollars to help people around the world obtain clean drinking water.

Listen to the full interview below.

Manoj Interview http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/01/Manoj-Interview.mp3