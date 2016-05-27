Biographer of the Week: Colonel Kingseed

Each and every Monday at 11a.m., “The Mike Slater Show” features the Biographer of the Week, where they pose the same question to every guest: What are three characteristics of this person that best defined them that we can apply to our lives?

“War doesn’t alter character, but war sometimes brings out the very best that an individual has to offer.” -Major Dick Winters

This Monday on Biographer of the Week, Mike spoke with Colonel Kingseed, author of the book, Conversations With Major Dick Winters: Life Lessons from the Commander of the Band of Brothers, and a close friend of Dick Winters.

U.S. Army Major Dick Winters led the Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, also known as the “Screaming Eagles,” into battle on the morning of D-Day, June 6, 1944. Maj. Winters went on to become a decorated war veteran, with the HBO series Band of Brothers, based on the D-Day experiences of he and his men.

As Winters’ friend Bob Hoffman relates in Conversations With Major Dick Winters, Winters almost abandoned all involvement with the HBO series about him:

“When Dick initially viewed the transcript of the miniseries Band of Brothers, he was offended that Damian Lewis, who portrayed him on film, used excessive profanity throughout the series. Dick immediately wrote a letter to Tom Hanks, resigning from the project because ‘I don’t want these boys and girls thinking it is acceptable using profanity. You know that is not who I am.’” “Hanks issued a tepid apology, but he claimed it was too late in the production cycle to edit the offensive language. Dick held firm and steadfastly countered each of Hanks’s points of rebuttal. Winters won again and you won’t hear a single word of profanity from Lewis.”

Listen to the full interview with Col. Kingseed below. Conversations With Major Dick Winters: Life Lessons from the Commander of the Band of Brothers is available on Amazon.

