Carlsbad’s Measure A: Hear Both Sides of the Story

Today is a special election in Carlsbad, and residents will vote yes or no on Measure A: a 203 acre lagoon area that is also includes strawberry fields. Caruso Developments would like to use a portion of the 203 acres to build a mall and entertainment center for Carlsbad residents. The remainder of the acreage will be given to the strawberry farm, with a small area dedicated as open space with three miles of trails.

A “yes” vote will move the project forward, a “no” vote will leave the lagoon as is.

Mike Slater speaks with parties on both sides of the Measure: Carlsbad mayor Matt Hall and Bryce Ross, vice president of Development and Acquisitions for Caruso Developments, who are both in favor of Measure A. De’Ann Weimer, the president of Citizens For North County makes her case against Measure A.

Listen below to the debate as both sides argue their cases for Mike Slater and for the undecided citizens of Carlsbad. And don’t forget, if you’re a registered voter in Carlsbad, get out and vote on Tuesday!

The City of Carlsbad will hold a special election on Measure A, the Agua Hedionda South Shore Specific Plan Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Election results will be reported starting Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on the County Registrar of Voters website.

