“After” Author Donates 100% Proceeds to Warrior Foundation

Warrior Foundation – Freedom Station is one of my absolute favorite charities to support. The work that the volunteers are doing is priceless and necessary for the men and women who have so bravely and selflessly served our country.

Warrior Foundation is setting a precedent across the country for providing temporary lodging facilities, as well as educational and career guidance to our Nation’s injured and disabled military heroes who are medically retired or discharged.

Our military Warriors are paired with uniquely qualified volunteers and professionals who assist them with many of the challenges they will face during the transition to civilian life.

After: A Good Cause and a Happy Ending

Writer Lisa Gaal, who goes by the her pen pseudonym RJ Belle, has authored an incredible true story called After. The nonfiction book centers around eight men who sustained life-altering injuries while defending our country and how their lives changed after coming home.

In the midst of her interviews of the eight men featured, Gaal met her husband, Toran Gaal, whose story is included in After. They met in 2014, fell in love, and were married in March.

Gaal is donating 100% of the proceeds from her book to Warrior Foundation – Freedom Station.

This is from After‘s release on Amazon:

This project looks at the struggles of these incredible men to reshape their lives after combat. It also sets these stories within the context of current veteran healthcare; injury, suicide, and disability statistics; and looks briefly at the impacts on the caregivers who support these men. Being face-to-face with combat-injured veterans has given me an insight that all Americans should have. This book isn’t about war or politics – it is about figuring out what it takes to move forward AFTER the war. I wrote this book to raise awareness of what our warriors need most when they return, what the government does and doesn’t provide and why there is a high demand for private non-profits to fill the gaps. It’s not about the war. It’s about the warrior.

Get After on your Kindle right here on Amazon and support this life-changing cause. 100% of the proceeds go directly to Warrior Foundation – Freedom Station’s mission be the hand up and not a hand out.

Your contribution allows us to help serve those who have so bravely and selflessly served and defended us.

Thank You!