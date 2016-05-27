Ted Cruz Campaigns Through San Diego

Ted Cruz always had California in the back of his mind.

Last June, Cruz started setting up campaign efforts in case the state came into play. Fast forward 10 months, Cruz is in California, the final state in the primary election season, making an effort to become the GOP nominee.

Today, Mike Slater spoke with Cruz for about 20 minutes ahead of his two events in California. Speaking in both Irvine and San Diego, Cruz comes in with momentum, challenging Donald Trump.

Alan Dershowitz, Cruz’s Harvard law professor said this of Cruz,

“He’s one of the smartest students he’s ever had in 50 years of teaching at Harvard.”

That means a lot coming from a self-proclaimed democrat!

Cruz spoke on a wide array of topics: California’s new minimum wage, making a logical and emotional argument, and Donald Trump’s desire to be president.

Cruz isn’t sure Trump even wants to be president, but says,

“Their team isn’t remotely organized. Donald is about Donald.”

With John Kasich failing to win any states besides his home state of Ohio, it’s a two-man race. Donald Trump and Ted Cruz continue to battle and as the finish line gets closer, there’s one major state in their minds.

