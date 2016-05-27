An Interview With Senator Ted Cruz

Republican Presidential nominee Texas senator Ted Cruz held a rally in San Diego this past Monday, and AM760’s Mike Slater right in the middle of all of the excitement.
Sen. Cruz always had California in the back of his mind. Last June, he started setting up campaign efforts in case the state came into play. Fast forward 10 months and here he is in California, the final state in the primary election season.
Slater had the opportunity to interview Sen. Cruz not just once by phone while live on-air, but also a second time, in person, face to face. Following their second interview, Slater took to the stage, rousing the crowd with the speech below, before introducing Sen. Cruz and handing off the mic:
How do they do it? Over a year ago some of the presidential candidates were gearing up for what they knew was going to be a marathon. Even then, they couldn’t have imagined what this campaign cycle would be like.
Yesterday, we caught a glimpse, the hustle and bustle of meeting hundreds of people, being pulled and turned in every direction, or what the candidates would call an average day.
Starting at about 9am yesterday, Ted Cruz was out shaking hands, taking pictures and talking to the people of Irvine about his plans for the country. This is a new concept for the people of California, having a presidential candidate in their backyard.
