An Interview With Senator Ted Cruz

Republican Presidential nominee Texas senator Ted Cruz held a rally in San Diego this past Monday, and AM760’s Mike Slater right in the middle of all of the excitement.

Sen. Cruz always had California in the back of his mind. Last June, he started setting up campaign efforts in case the state came into play. Fast forward 10 months and here he is in California, the final state in the primary election season.

Welcome to America’s Finest City, Sen. Cruz

Slater had the opportunity to interview Sen. Cruz not just once by phone while live on-air, but also a second time, in person, face to face. Following their second interview, Slater took to the stage, rousing the crowd with the speech below, before introducing Sen. Cruz and handing off the mic: