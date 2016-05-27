Carly Fiorina Joins The Mike Slater Show

Today on the Mike Slater Show vice presidential hopeful, Carly Fiorina joined Mike to talk about teaming up with Ted Cruz.

Mike discussed Carly’s senate race in California as well as having to lay of 30,000 employees.

Among the many topics that were discussed, one in particular was Mike Tyson’s endorsement of Donald Trump:

“I also was interested to hear that he was so excited about the endorsement he got from Mike Tyson, a convicted rapist. Convicted right here in Indianapolis, which is where I’m speaking to you from. You know what, I’ll take governor Mike Pence, over a convicted rapist, Mike Tyson, who Donald Trump calls a tough guy, any day of the week.”

Mike Slater’s responsed with,

“Fighting words against the champ, against Mike Tyson. You have to be careful don’t you!”

But Carly wasn’t having it:

“I’m sorry a convicted rapist is not a tough guy to me and he’s not a champ.”

Hear the full interview of Slater’s interview with Carly below!

Interview with Carly Fiorina http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/Full-Interview-w-Carly.mp3